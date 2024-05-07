Hatta Resorts welcomes 351,000 visitors in 2023

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 8:39 PM

With over 351,000 visitors from September 2023 to April 2024, Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub had a successful season welcoming guests from the UAE and across the globe — a remarkable 40.4 per cent increase to last season’s figures.

Known for glamping and its impressive line-up of exhilarating adventures amidst the picturesque natural landscape of the Hajar Mountains, the Hatta region is an all-rounded haven for a quick city escape.

As Dubai’s largest nature reserve, Hatta is a multi-faceted sustainable destination that has an undeniable appeal for those seeking to relax or to engage in their next thrilling adventure. Visitors to the Hatta stand, located in the Department of Economy and Tourism pavilion, at the conference, can also expect an exploratory introduction to the resort through visual and sensory demonstrations highlighting the resort’s offerings from the perspective of travellers.

In alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the anticipated inauguration of an all-season Hatta Beach Project, and sustainable transportation systems will be promising additions to the tourism infrastructure. This includes a mountain tram system that will help increase even higher footfall to the Hatta Resorts and its wadi Hub destination. These upcoming projects are set to provide visitors more accessibility to discover and experience the natural wonders Hatta has to offer. The region is also poised as the centre of local agricultural initiatives, such as highlighting the growth of the Hatta Honey Bee Discovery Centre and the soon-to-open Hatta Strawberry Farm.

Roudi Soubra, vice president – asset management at Dubai Holding Hospitality Assets said, “Hatta Resorts’ participation in the exhibition is the perfect gateway to showcase the ever-growing eco-tourism sector in Dubai and provide local and international trade professionals with a glimpse into Hatta Resorts’ glamping accommodations, outdoor adventure activities in the Wadi Hub as well as to Hatta Sign, which received a Guinness World Records title few months ago. In collaboration with Dubai authorities and the local community, we also reinforce cultural experiences in historical sites and heritage villas, local agricultural projects, and other upcoming offerings around the region.”

“At the show, we are highlighting the sustainable developments set to enhance Hatta’s reputation as a top-tier travel destination, aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, and the Hatta Master Development Plan,” Soubra added.

Hatta’s future plans are marked by sustainability, innovation and a commitment to preserving its natural beauty and cultural heritage. As it enters yet another season in October 2024, visitors and travel professionals alike can expect even more diverse range of experiences and attractions.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 40,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding’s portfolio is estimated at more than Dh146 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.