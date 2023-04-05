Abu Dhabi: Picturesque al fresco Iftars to try this Ramadan

Where to enjoy delicious food, beautiful views and a refreshing dose of fresh air

By Harriet Shephard Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 4:31 PM

Looking to maximise the last few weeks of pleasant cooler weather? Why not try some of Abu Dhabi’s many beautiful al fresco Iftars.

Al Mabeet Desert Camp

Leave the busy city behind and swap it for the peace, serenity and clear skies of the Al Wathba desert. An authentic, Bedouin-style Iftar, Al Mabeet invites you to relax around the bonfire with your loved ones, admire the sparkling constellations above you, and explore a huge buffet of Arabic family favourites while the Qanoon player sets the mood. A true desert adventure, it’s sure to be a Ramadan night to remember.

Venue: Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Price: Dh195 per person, Dh97.50 per child

GLO

Overlooking the shimmering waters of Al Maryah Island and the bright lights of downtown, rooftop restaurant GLO offers some of the best sunset views in the city. Explore the multiple live stations at your leisure, and make sure you don’t miss the authentic Emirati specialties, extensive salad bar, juicy Indian grills and the spectacular spread of desserts.

Venue: Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh295 per person

LPM

Bringing a French-Mediterranean twist to the traditional Iftar, LPM’s four-course Ramadan set menu stars some of the iconic hotspot’s most popular dishes. Take a seat on the lofty terrace, absorb the stunning backdrop of the azure water and the city skyline, and savour simple, yet expertly made classics such as burrata and tomatoes, fresh prawns with lemon, marinated lamb cutlets, roasted baby chicken and crème brûlée.

Venue: LPM, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Price: Dh250 per person

Majlis By The Sea

Set in one of Abu Dhabi’s most luxurious and famous hotels, this is a decadent Ramadan experience that you won’t forget in a hurry. Savour the sea breeze from the spacious outdoor deck, and feast on a delectable spread of specialties sourced from across the hotel's plethora of prestigious restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Talea and Hakkasan Abu Dhabi.

Venue: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh325 per person, Dh162.50 per child aged four to 11

NIRI Restaurant & Bar

Found on the vibrant boardwalk of Mamsha Al Saadiyat, just steps from the white sands of Soul Beach, NIRI has bagged one of Abu Dhabi’s prime locations. While the interior is incredibly trendy and chic, the outdoor area is where you really want to be. However, tables fill up fast, so make sure you book ahead to get a prime spot for the sunset. The unique three-course Iftar menu offers light and flavoursome Japanese delicacies such as grilled sea bream, tender sesame soya beef, rich and creamy kinako pistachio cheesecake, and much more.

Venue: NIRI Restaurant & Bar, Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Price: Dh200 per person (min two people)

Sea Lounge

Known for its splendid views and plentiful outdoor seating, the InterContinental Abu Dhabi really comes into its own during the cooler months. Providing the perfect chance to explore the veteran hotel’s brand-new residences, the intimate al fresco Iftar at Sea Lounge directly overlooks the moored yachts and calm waters of the hotel’s private marina. The 360-degree vistas are complemented with a huge buffet spread of local and international specialties, featuring best-sellers from across the complex’s many multi-cultural outlets.

Venue: InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh240 per person and Dh90 per child (six to 12 years)

Sim Sim

Nothing beats a night spent by Saadiyat Island’s world-renowned coastline. Although not quite close enough to hear the lapping waves, Sim Sim’s enticing terrace offers stunning views of the palm-tree fringed pool and a blissfully relaxing ambiance. Inside, you’ll find dishes from the UAE, Morocco, Turkey, India and beyond, a decadent dessert spread and a dedicated photo corner complete with props.

Venue: Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Price: Dh 275 per person with juices and soft drinks, Dh125 per child aged six to 11

The Oasis

This Ramadan, the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s green and luscious garden area has been transformed into an authentic Bedouin camp, complete with traditional tents and a live oud player. Located just metres from the resort’s private beach and surrounded by statuesque palms, you’ll find lamb ouzi, veal harees, different flavours of Moroccan tagine and every kind of authentic Middle Eastern recipe you could ever want.

Venue: Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh320 per person