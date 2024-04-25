Glen Powell on how his chemistry with Sydney Sweeney worked for 'Anyone But You'

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 6:59 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 7:03 PM

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney successfully transformed off-screen romance rumours into a big office blockbuster with their December 2023 romantic comedy, reported People.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are still riding a high from their recent rom-com hit.

Powell, 35, and Sweeney, 26, created movie office magic with 'Anyone But You', which garnered $219 million worldwide after its premiere in December. The months-long build-up to the film featured suspicion that the two co-stars were in an off-screen relationship after Powell and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris split in April 2023, but the co-stars recently told The New York Times that the rumours worked in their favour.

"The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry," Powell told The New York Times. "Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit -- and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart."

Sweeney served as an executive producer for 'Anyone But You' in addition to playing the major role of Bea. The film follows her and Powell's character Ben, two wedding guests who previously had a bad date. They resolve to pretend to be a couple while attending a wedding weekend and subsequently fall in love while trying to hide a disdain for each other.

Her efforts to maximise public interest in 'Anyone But You' paid off; despite its December 2023 release, the movie remains the 10th-highest-grossing release in 2024 at the domestic box office. Both Sweeney and Powell have said they intend to make another movie together,

"We're dreaming up a bunch of different ideas," Sweeney said of a future project with Powell back in March. "We haven't really solidified what we want to do yet, but we're just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best."

Until then, Powell can next be seen in 'Hit Man', which begins streaming in June, and Twisters, in theatres July 19. Sweeney most recently appeared in the horror film Immaculate, reported People.

