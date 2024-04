Harvey Weinstein hospitalised amidst legal battles

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 10:31 PM

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for a battery of tests, just two days after his rape conviction was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, confirmed his client's hospitalisation, stating that Weinstein "needs a lot of help, physically" and is undergoing various medical examinations.

Frank Dwyer, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Correction, said Weinstein remains in custody while receiving medical treatment.

His prison consultant and DOC liaison, Craig Rothfeld, expressed gratitude for the care provided by the NYC DOC.

Weinstein's legal troubles intensified after news broke on Thursday that his rape conviction in New York had been overturned with a 4-3 ruling by the appeals court.

The decision cited prejudicial rulings during the trial, including the admission of testimony about allegations not included in the initial case. The court ordered a new trial, scheduled for May 1.

Despite the reversal of his New York conviction, Weinstein's legal battles are far from over. In December 2022, he was convicted of rape in Los Angeles, ensuring that he will remain incarcerated even if a new trial is initiated in New York.

Plans are underway to transfer him to a California prison to serve his sentence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ: