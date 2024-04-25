Arijit Singh to perform at sold-out show in Dubai

The actor complained about a widely-circulated deepfake video that showed him promoting political views
Arijit Singh, the beloved singer, is set to dazzle music lovers in Dubai and the UAE once again in a sold-out concert organised by PME Entertainment on Saturday, April 27.
This time, the concert promises a unique experience with Arijit performing on a ramp extending into the audience area.
The event is sponsored by Khaleej Times and Emirates NBD, with additional support from Coca Cola and Rexon. Lucky attendees stand a chance to win a trip to Arijit Singh's concerts in the UK, courtesy of Burj Mayfair Real Estate and Khaleej Times.
