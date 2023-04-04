Ramadan recipe of the day: Date meatballs with herbal labneh

'I feel defeated if the foundation of a story isn't strong': Jim Sarbh talks about Rocket Boys
Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi, better known as ‘The Twin Emirati Chefs’, are the youngest qualified national chefs in the UAE.
Graduating at the remarkable age of 13 from the International Centre for Culinary Arts, Dubai with a Diploma in Hospitality, they have made their mark on the culinary industry. With a strong foundation provided by their parents and grandmother, they have developed fusion-style dishes that infuse Arabic and Emirati flavours into traditional dishes from around the world, resulting in new and exciting creations.
Here is a recipe they have shared:
Meat making
1kg Minced Nuaimi lamb
38g Onion
34g Chopped garlic
27g Parsley
10g Mint
48g Pine nuts
18g Paprika powder
6g Garlic powder
3g Cayenne pepper powder
3g Black pepper
9g Salt
9g Cumin
48g Date molasses
70g Chopped dates
Labneh mixture
500g Fresh labneh
40g Heavy cream
5g Salt
3g Minced Garlic
6g Dill
20g Parsley
6g Mint
35g Olive oil
For garnish
Pomegranate arils
Pine nuts
Fresh rocket leaves
Labneh
1. Mix the labneh and heavy cream. Add chopped garlic, dill, parsley, and mint. Add olive oil then mix (Add more cream if needed).
2. Season with salt and pepper. Add a squeeze of lemon for more flavour.
Meat-making
1. Add the lamb to a mixing bowl. Then add garlic and onion and mix.
2. Toast pine nuts in a pan and chop it finely, then set it aside to cool down.
3. Add parsley, mint and the chopped dates. Add all the spices. Add the date molasses to the mix.
4. Mix all the ingredients until well combined.
5. Form equal balls from the minced lamb.
6. Butter a frying pan and stir fry the meatballs until the colour changes.
7. Transfer the labneh mixture to a plate. Make it the base of the dish.
8. Garnish with pomegranate arils, pine nuts, and fresh rocket leaves.
