Pakistani musician Atif Aslam to sing in Malayalam

Atif Aslam. Photo: File

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 7:40 PM

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is gearing up for his debut in India's Malayalam film industry.

Recently, it was announced that he will sing a song for the movie 'Haal.'

Directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar and produced by JVJ Productions, 'Haal' features Atif's comeback in the Indian film industry after seven years. The film stars Shane Nigam in the lead role.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The movie will begin filming in Kozhikode, Kerala and will later move to Mysore, Karnataka and Jordan as shooting progresses.

Shane Nigam will join the shoot in early May after finishing his current project.

The actor is currently occupied with filming the Tamil movie Madraskaaran.

The lead actor shared an old photo with Atif expressing his excitement about working with the singer for the first time.

Shane posted the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it: "Aadat, Woh Lamhe, Tere Bin and almost all your songs are the ones that are always close to my heart. Your voice soothes our souls. I am truly blessed to have gotten the opportunity to meet you and have you lend your voice to a song in Haal. I am already addicted to this song, I hope everyone will love it too."

Atif Aslam entered Bollywood with the song 'Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein' from the 2005 film 'Zeher,' winning immense praise. He delivered hit songs like 'Dil Diyan Gallan,' 'Jeene Laga Hoon,' 'Jeena Jeena,' 'Bakhuda Tumhi Ho,' 'Allah Duhai Hai,' and more, earning a large fan following in India.

ALSO READ: