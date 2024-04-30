Will the three Khans come together on screen?

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:46 PM

Aamir Khan recently made an intriguing revelation during his appearance on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', sparking excitement among fans of Bollywood's iconic trio — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and himself. Khan hinted at the possibility of a collaborative project involving the three stars, sharing insights into their discussions on the matter, as per a report in The Indian Express.

During an interaction with an audience member, Khan acknowledged the shared desire among fans to see the trio unite on screen. Reflecting on his recent interactions with Shah Rukh and Salman, he stressed the significance of such a collaboration after years of shared experience in the industry. Khan emphasized the importance of delivering a project that would resonate with audiences and hinted at actively seeking a compelling script.

Adding that it was unfair to audience if they do a film together he said, "Ek film toh banti hai".

Khan's remarks underscored the sentiment that it's high time for the three actors to join forces for at least one film, considering their collective contributions to the industry. He revealed that recent discussions among them revolved around finding a script that would do justice to their combined talent and appeal to their fan base.

Additionally, Khan shared a light-hearted anecdote about receiving a gift of denims from Salman, showcasing the camaraderie between them. As anticipation builds for this potential collaboration, fans eagerly await further developments on the project.

ALSO READ: