Billie Eilish's ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ world tour starting in September

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:43 PM

Billie Eilish is gearing up for a global tour in promotion of her upcoming third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," slated for release on May 17, Variety reported.

Presented by Live Nation, the tour will commence in September in Quebec, traversing North America until December. Eilish will then head to Australia in February 2025, followed by stops in Europe, the U.K., and Ireland from April to late July.

Presale tickets will be available for American Express cardholders starting April 30, with additional presales scheduled throughout the week.

Eilish continues her collaboration with environmental nonprofit Reverb for the tour, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, minimising single-use plastic waste, advocating for climate action, and introducing plant-based food options through Support+Feed. A portion of ticket proceeds from North American shows will contribute to Reverb's initiatives.

ALSO READ: