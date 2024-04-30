Kim Kardashian gets to stunning hair makeover before Met Gala

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:33 PM

Kim Kardashian has once again embraced her iconic blonde look, as revealed by her hairstylist Chris Appleton in a recent Instagram post. Appleton captioned the post "Ice kimmy" and shared photos and a video showcasing Kardashian's transformation from brunette to silvery blonde.

According to Page Six, Appleton explained that they aimed to maintain a short root and achieve a cool, creamy blonde colour, which was achieved through a couple of colouring sessions to preserve the hair's integrity.

In the images, Kardashian is seen wearing a black fur coat over a strapless black outfit, complemented by shoulder-sweeping earrings, as she prepares to attend the Homeboy Industries’ 2024 Lo Maximo Awards and Fundraising Gala.

At the event, Kardashian accessorised with what appeared to be black Balenciaga pantashoes, holding her off-the-shoulder fur in front of her in one photo, Page Six reported.

While Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe-inspired platinum blonde moment at the 2022 Met Gala is perhaps her most famous, she has experimented with lighter hair shades before, including a platinum blonde dye in 2015. After returning to her natural brunette in 2022, she briefly sported honey-blond extensions for the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party.

With the upcoming Met Gala scheduled for May 6, fans eagerly await to see how Kardashian's new hairstyle will tie into her next standout look for the prestigious event.

