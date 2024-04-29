UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Real-life 'Baby Reindeer' breaks silence amid Netflix series fame

An unidentified woman, claiming to be the basis for the series character, expressed her intention to pursue legal action against the creators

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Richard Gadd, and Jessica Gunning in 'Baby Reindeer'
Richard Gadd, and Jessica Gunning in 'Baby Reindeer'

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 6:42 PM

Following the widespread popularity of Baby Reindeer on Netflix, the alleged real-life inspiration behind Jessica Gunning’s character, Martha, has broken her silence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An unidentified woman, claiming to be the basis for Martha, expressed her intention to pursue legal action against the creators, citing defamation concerns. She disclosed to the Daily Mail that she felt targeted by the Richard Gadd project and believed it amounted to bullying an older woman on television.


In Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd portrays Donny Dunn, a struggling comedian whose encounter with Martha at a bar leads to a harrowing experience of relentless stalking. The woman, disputing the portrayal, asserted that it was Gadd who was fixated on her and accused him of exploiting her story for personal gain.

Despite attempts to shield her identity, she revealed facing online harassment and threats from Gadd's supporters. While Netflix marketed the series as a true story, Gadd clarified that certain liberties were taken for legal and artistic reasons, urging viewers not to speculate on the real-life counterparts of the characters.


Sean Foley, another individual speculated to be depicted in the show, addressed the allegations against him, stating that authorities were investigating defamatory posts made against him. The unfolding controversy highlights the blurred lines between reality and fiction in the realm of storytelling.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment