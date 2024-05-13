Celebrity breakups rock Bollywood and beyond

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

The rumoured breakup between actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur has sent shockwaves through Bollywood. The couple, who reportedly began dating two years ago, had been spotted together at various events and shared holiday pictures, leading fans to believe their relationship was going strong. Ananya's playful reference to Aditya as 'Ananya Coy Kapoor' on Karan Johar's talk show further fuelled speculation about their romance. However, news of their split has left many fans heartbroken, according to Hindustan Times.

But Ananya and Aditya aren't the only ones facing relationship woes. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who tied the knot in 2012, recently announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. Esha's absence from Bharat's social media and their joint decision to part ways underscored the challenges in their relationship.

Similarly, actor Shruti Haasan and artist Shantanu Hazarika have also called it quits after dating since 2020. Despite their public displays of affection on social media, the couple unfollowed each other and removed all traces of their relationship from their profiles, signaling the end of their romance, said Hindustan Times

Meanwhile, tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik's marriage hit a rough patch amid rumors of Shoaib's secret relationship. Despite attempts to quell speculation, changes to their social media accounts and Shoaib's cryptic statements about their Eid celebrations hinted at underlying issues. Eventually, Shoaib confirmed his marriage to Pakistani actor Sana Javed, officially marking the end of his marriage to Sania.

These recent celebrity breakups serve as a reminder that love in the spotlight often comes with its own set of challenges, leaving fans and admirers grappling with the realities of relationships in the public eye.

