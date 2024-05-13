Dia Mirza opens up about her relationship with stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 4:39 PM

In a recent interview with News18, actor Dia Mirza shed light on her bond with stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi, revealing that Samaira doesn't refer to her as "maa" (mother), Hindustan Times reported. Dia explained, "She hasn’t called me maa. There is no expectation from her to call me ‘maa’, ‘mumma’ or ‘mother’. She has a mother who she calls ‘mumma’ or ‘mom’. She calls me ‘Dia'. Thanks to her, now Avyaan also calls me ‘Dia’ once in a while. He says ‘Dia mom’, it’s too funny.”

Dia, who married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021, welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan in the same year. Samaira is Vaibhav's daughter from his previous marriage to Sunaina.

As reported by Hindustan Times, on Mother's Day, Dia celebrated her bond with Samaira and Avyaan by sharing heartfelt pictures on Instagram. The photos captured a tender moment between Samaira and Avyaan, with Dia expressing, "The greatest privilege of my life is being your mother. You make me whole, Samaira and Avyaan."

Dia was last seen in the road drama Dhak Dhak, where she portrayed a character navigating a transformative journey alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the film explores themes of freedom and empowerment through a girl gang's adventurous road trip.

ALSO READ: