Diljit Dosanjh makes waves with record-breaking concert in Vancouver stadium

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made waves in Canada with his concert at Vancouver's BC Place stadium, mesmerising his fans during his 'Dil-Luminati' tour.
Diljit on Sunday took to his Instagram account to share a series of snapshots and videos from the packed show.
After gaining acclaim for his role in the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' the singer continues to charm audiences, as he performed for over 54,000 fans in Vancouver following his appearance in the Imtiaz Ali-directed movie.
Among his famous tracks, the singer sang songs from his album 'GOAT'.
For the concert, the 'Good Newwz' actor wore an all-black ensemble. As he sang, the crowd could be heard cheering and showing their adoration for the beloved musician.
Tickets were sold off quickly, with front-row seats priced from 482.79 US dollar to 713.89 US dollar on the afternoon of the concert. Other seats commanded even higher prices, highlighting the event's popularity.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit recently starred in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' opposite Parineeti Chopra.
