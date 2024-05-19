UAE: Beat the heat at these water parks

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 10:29 AM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 10:30 AM

Get ready, for a summer filled with fun and adventure! When the weather gets warmer there's nothing like escaping the heat and making memories by visiting the fantastic water parks located throughout the UAE. Whether you enjoy thrilling slides or prefer relaxing in pools these water wonderlands provide a range of activities for enjoyment and relaxation in the sunshine.

Aquaventure Waterpark

This massive waterpark in Dubai is a must-see for families, offering to everyone from little ones to adventurous adults. It is the world's largest water park, with an amazing collection of 28 innovative water slides and attractions. Its attractions include the world's tallest water slide, the longest family water coaster, the highest vertical drop body slide in the Middle East, and the region's first cliff-jumping experience. Aquaventure has 105 slides and attractions that will keep everyone entertained for hours. With reduced tickets available for UAE citizens, this is a site worth revisiting. Admission costs Dh345, or Dh295 for children under 1.2m. Daily operating hours are 10am to 6pm. Located in the Atlantis The Palm on Crescent Road in Dubai.

Jungle Bay

Jungle Bay has a variety of rides and attractions suited for the entire family to enjoy. There's plenty for everyone, from light slides for young adventurers to a specialised splash park for children of every age. Thrill-seekers can try their daring in the six-meter pneumatic wave pool, which promises hours of exhilarating splashing action. Admission is Dh200, or Dh100 for children aged four to twelve. Daily operating hours are 9am to 5pm. Located at the Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina in Dubai Marina.

Legoland Waterpark

Explore an exciting water playground at this family-friendly water park located within Dubai Parks and Resorts. It is ideal for young children and has a variety of slides, cascading water buckets, and water shooters. Meanwhile, older and taller thrill seekers can enjoy the pleasure of trying out 20 different slides. Admission is Dh330, with children under three entering for free. The park is open every day from 10am to 6pm and is located at Dubai Parks & Resorts, Dubai.

Wild Wadi

This great family-friendly water park in front of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah offers a wide range of activities for everyone. Relax with a leisurely swim down Juha's Journey lazy river, or amp up the excitement with thrilling slides like Tantrum Alley, Burj Surj, and the famed Jumeirah Sceirah. Wipeout and Riptide Flowriders are ideal for folks who enjoy surfing. Younger adventurers can explore Juha's Dhow and Lagoon, which has over 100 water attractions, including five slides, two racing slides, and water guns. Admission costs Dh299, with a reduced fee of Dh249 for minors under 1.9m. Located in the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Umm Suqeim, Dubai.

Dreamland Aqua Park

If you're planning a day trip to a waterpark, Dreamland Aqua Park is a great option. With 15 exhilarating rides and attractions, several food options, the UAE's largest pool bar, sun-seeking cabanas and even a little zoo, there is something for everyone. Furthermore, Dreamland has one of the largest jacuzzi in the UAE, ideal for individuals who want to relax in warm waters. Admission costs Dh93, with a reduced fee of Dh73 for children. The park is open every day from 10am to 4pm and is located in Kor Al Sharqi.

Pearl Kingdom Discover limitless family fun at Sharjah's quirky water park! With 25 slides and attractions, including magic carpets and hidden treasures, adventure is around every corner. Younger visitors can splash around in Kid's Galaxy, while thrill-seekers can try the park's largest slide and the massive ring ride. Admission is Dh150 for adults and children over 120cm, Dh120 for children 80cm to 120cm, and free for children under 80cm. Open every day from 10am to 10pm, opposite Flag Island in Sharjah. Yas Waterworld

Yas Waterworld entertains the whole family with four excitement levels: adrenaline rush, exciting adventure, moving and grooving, and young enjoyment. With 40 slides, the park offers something for everyone, catering to all age groups. Admission begins at Dh270, with children paying only Dh220. Operating hours are 10am to 5pm daily on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

