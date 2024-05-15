New song from Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's film reminds fans of SRK-Kajol's 'K3G'

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 5:36 PM

The makers of Mr and Mrs Mahi on Wednesday unveiled the film's first love song Dekha Tenu.

With the track, the makers have tried to recreate the iconic verse Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve from the song Say Shava Shava from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The new song is sung by Mohammad Faiz and is composed by Jaani, leaving fans nostalgic. "Love this version. Dekha Tenu is pure emotion," a social media user commented. "I felt like watching K3G again after listening to this song," another user wrote.

Dekhha Tenu showcases a sparkling chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The song is shot in the picturesque locales of Jaipur, showcasing the duo's beautiful wedding sequence in the film along with some glimpses highlighting their chemistry.

Showing his love for the track, Rajkummar said, "Dekhha Tenu is a beautiful song, I've grown up listening to it, and holds a special place in my heart. It comes at a crucial and sweet juncture in the film and I am happy that it's finally out for everyone to listen to."

Janhvi said that Dekha Tenu resonates deeply with her.

"As someone who grew up in the 90s, Dekhha Tenu resonates deeply with me. It has a nostalgic charm with a beautiful rendition. Featuring in this timeless gem feels like a full-circle moment for me and my heart is filled with gratitude. It's an important part of our love story in the film and I can't wait for everyone to experience it," she said.

Mr and Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma. It will hit the theatres on May 31.

