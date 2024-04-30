Ibrahim Ali Khan goes public with Instagram, fans compare him to father Saif

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:45 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:46 PM

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut very soon, and to develop a more personal connection with the audience, the young artiste on Tuesday made his Instagram account public.

Ibrahim recently shared his first Instagram post from a photoshoot for the sportswear giant Puma, of which he's been announced as a brand ambassador.

Interestingly, his stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan is also Puma's brand ambassador.

Giving him a shout-out, Kareena took to Instagram Story and wrote. "Love it."

In no time, Ibrahim's comment section got flooded with heartfelt reactions. Many comments also reflected on how much Ibrahim resembles his father.

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry.

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's sister Sara said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

