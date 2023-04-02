Ramadan recipe of the day: Omani Thareed

A Middle Eastern delicacy, the recipe for Thareed differs slightly from country to country

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 4:51 PM

For Dubai resident Sameeha, Ramadan was a busy time when growing up in Oman.

“We have Iftars for our family friends and also community members,” she said. “It has become a tradition over the years which we look forward to.” But the most special days for her were when her mother made the Omani thareed. “I love the thareed my mom makes,” she said.

“She would even make the regag to go with it from scratch. Every Ramadan, that’s the one dish I crave for.”

A Middle Eastern delicacy, the recipe for Thareed differs slightly from country to country. Here’s the recipe Sameeha shared:

Ingredients

2 kg chicken with bone, cut into small pieces

2 zucchinis

2 medium potatoes

1 eggplant cut into half

3 finely chopped onions

2 carrots

1 capsicum

3 cloves of garlic

4 pieces cardamom

5 tomatoes

Can of tomato sauce

Spices

1 piece of ginger

Omani dried lemon

Mixed spices

Instructions

In a pan pour some oil, add some cardamom and brown the chicken . In another pot fry the onion, garlic ginger and chillies until golden brown. Add all vegetables with spices, tomato sauce and Omani dried lemon. Add 1.5 cups of water to the mixture and when it starts to boil add the chicken and salt. Close the pot and allow to simmer on a low heat. Before serving remove the chicken and some vegetables from the pot. Add the regag bread to a deep serving plate and spoon over some of the Thareed. Layer the two until its enough for a serving. This way the regag is soaked in gravy. Top with meat and vegetables and serve hot.

