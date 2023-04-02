Ramadan recipe of the day: Thari Kanji or semolina milk drink

For content creator Rafeeda, Iftar is incomplete without this after-food delicacy

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 2:34 PM

For Rafeeda, content creator at The Big Sweet Tooth, Ramadan is incomplete without her mother’s semolina milk drink. Having grown up in the UAE, it was one of the must-have dishes at Iftar.

Now that her parents have left the country and settled back in India, this drink makes her feel her parents’ presence during the holy month. “No Malabari Iftar is complete without a large glass of this delicacy,” she said. “It is so rich that it ensures that you do not need to eat anything more for the next couple of hours after breaking your fast. Most of the time, I break my fast with a couple of dates, water and a cup of this.”

Rafida shares the recipe of the drink, called Thari Kanji, as it was made by her mother.

Ingredients:

3 cups of water

A pinch of cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

A handful of vermicelli

4 tbsp semolina

1 cup milk/ coconut milk

4 tbsp sugar

For tempering:

1 tsp ghee

2 shallots thinly sliced

5-6 cashewnuts

5 raisins

Pour the water into a saucepan and switch on the flame to medium. Add in the cardamom, salt and vermicelli.

When the water starts to get hot, not necessarily boil, add in the semolina and keep stirring continuously to ensure that it does not become lumpy. Keep stirring till you get a smooth mixture.

Once the mixture is smooth, then stir occasionally till the mixtures starts to thicken slightly. Now add in the milk and cook for a couple of minutes or till the kanji thickens. Add the sugar, mix and switch off.

Heat the ghee in a little saucepan, fry the shallots till brown, quickly add the cashews and raisins, leave it for a minute and pour into the prepared Thari Kanji.

Keep the lid closed for at least 5 minutes for the flavours to get incorporated.

Before serving, mix well and pour into glasses. Serve warm!!!

