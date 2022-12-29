New Year's Eve in Dubai: Road closures announced; Metro to run for 43 hours

All human and technical resources shall be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of all visitors at the celebration venues, the authority said

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 1:29 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 1:44 PM

With preparations for New Year's Eve in full swing across the UAE, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday announced road closures and public transport schedules that can help ease traffic and guide the public towards major celebration venues.

In a smart plan laid out in conjunction with the Dubai Police, the authority listed the following road closure timings:

• Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 04:00 pm, upon reaching capacity in the parking area. "We encourage those holding reservations in the Boulevard area or at Dubai Mall to arrive before 04:00 pm on Saturday," commented Bahrozyan.

• The Lower Deck of the Financial Centre Road will be closed at 04:00 pm and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8:00 pm. A closure of Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled at 04:00 pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency vehicles.

• During the event, Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za'abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting at 04:00 pm.

“These closures will be made through RTA’s operational teams at the site in all locations and will be fitted with the required logistics for closure operations in collaboration with the Dubai Police. Metro riders may please note that Burj Khalifa Station will be closed from 05:00 pm," said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency and Deputy Chairman of the Transportation Systems Management Committee during Events.

Metro timings

Bahrozyan confirmed that the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 5:00 am on Saturday 12/31/2022 so that the metro will continue to operate continuously until 12 am on Monday 02/01/2023 for a period of 43 hours. The tram from 6:00 am on Saturday 12/31/2022 until 1:00 am on Monday corresponding to 01/02/2023, in order to facilitate the public’s access to the event area and the exit process after the end of the shows.

