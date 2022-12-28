New Year's Eve in UAE: From Kylie Minogue to Enrique Iglesias, top concerts to watch out for

From Kylie Minoque to Enrique Iglesias, many star performers are set to deliver a performance to ring in 2023

By CT Desk Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 6:03 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 6:37 PM

With New Year's Eve around the corner, UAE will once again be the hub for top-notch celebrations. Several performers, including Kylie Minogue and Enrique Iglesias are headed to Dubai to ring in the New Year with their fans.

Here's a list of concerts to watch out for:

Kylie Minogue

International pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. This year’s theme is titled ‘A Night With The Stars’ and revellers can look forward to a set list of chart-topping hits and fan favourites from the much-loved pop star, a perfect way to kick off 2023. She will take to the stage in the lead-up to the venue’s 2023 countdown, entertaining guests with global anthems such as Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers as well as classics such as The Loco-Motion. Prices for packages start from Dh5,900 for ages 14 and above and from Dh4,500 for ages 4 to 13. It’s free for children below the age of 3. To book, visit atlantis.com/nye or call 04 426 2626.

Enrique Iglesias

The King of Latin Pop Enrique Iglesias will set pulses racing when he performs live in Dubai at Nammos on New Year's Eve. Visitors can enjoy a set menu from the Four Seasons Jumeirah spot as Enrique belts out his greatest hits including Hero and Bailando. The event is 21+, with packages starting from Dh8,000, inclusive of dishes from a set menu and a welcome soft beverage. From 8pm onwards at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach (058 121 0000).

Armin Van Buuren

This New Year's Eve, one of the biggest celebrations will be held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. And, Dutch DJ Armin Van Buuren will headline the New Year's Eve event at the venue. He will be joined by international DJs Fedde Le Grand and Justus who will play under the stars at the venue, which recently transformed from a World Cup Fanzone into an open-air nightclub for the celebrations. Tickets are available to purchase from www.platinumlist.net and www.mcgettigans.com/nye. Prices from Dh349 onwards. Early Bird ticket is priced at Dh299.

The Mambo Brothers

Electronic heads have something to look forward to when the beats of Ibiza make their way to Dubai this New Year's Eve. White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm will transform for a night when the legendary Mambo Brothers perform on December 31 as part of New Year celebrations. DJ Caiiro will set the stage for the popular duo who keep the party going from 1am onwards. Packages start from Dh500.

Sigala and Jonas Blue

British DJs Jonas Blue and Sigala will treat party animals this New Year's Eve at the popular beach club Zero Gravity in Dubai. In addition to the concert, the Zero Gravity NYE Beach Festival is inviting visitors for their unlimited food and drink brunch from 8pm till 2am. Packages start from Dh999.

Hussain Al Jassmi

Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi is all set for a performance in his home city Sharjah at New Year's Eve. One of Middle East's top-selling artists, Al Jassmi released his first single Bawada'ak in 2002. His performance will be preceded by Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem, whose Ser Al Hayat was the most streamed track by a female Arab artist on YouTube in 2020. Tickets start from Dh300, available through sharjah.platinumlist.net.