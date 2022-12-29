UAE: 6 things to do this New Year's Eve

End the year with a bang

By wknd. Desk Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 11:34 PM

Welcoming the new year

The chilly winter breeze is here, allowing the New Year’s Eve party spirit to settle in. End the year on a high note at Cove Beach Dubai as you turn up the music at a vibrant New Year’s Eve party with friends, family, and loved ones. Watch the dazzling fireworks at Dubai Eye, Atlantis the Palm, and The Palm Jumeirah with upbeat music, and an elevated culinary experience. The beach is showcasing a line-up of DJ’s including DJ Scottie-B, DJ Devon Kosok, DJ Mitchel, and DJ Sir Taz. Doors open from 7pm, with packages starting from 8pm until 12am. The price starts from Dh699 per person.

Lighting up the sky

Among traffic and large crowds, finding a place to enjoy the lavish display of fireworks that Dubai has to offer can be a task. But this New Year’s Eve, make your night simpler by heading to Al Seef by the Dubai Creek to enjoy their beautiful display of fireworks. Surrounded by traditional architecture, take in the stunning views of the location as you dine in restaurants offering Greek, Italian, Spanish, and Arabic cuisines. Be on time, right before midnight to witness the breathtaking views.

Serenading into 2023

Nothing can beat good tunes as you say goodbye to 2022. This New Year’s Eve join Australian diva Kylie Minogue as she will be adding an extra sprinkle of magic to your New Year’s celebrations at Atlantis, The Palm’s Gala Dinner on December 31. The Grammy Award-winning star will be performing a string of hits, including ‘Spinning Around’ and ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, while you feast on delicious food including lobster and caviar. The night will be ended by fireworks and live music by a 30-piece band. For more information, visit dubai.platinumlist.net.

Under the stars

Feel the magic of Dubai, as you spend the last moments of the year surrounded by dunes, campfires, and the calm yet chilly night air. The luxuriously spread Sonara Camp located at Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve will be hosting a wonderful affair at its fairy-lit, all-white location. The camp will be organising a gourmet dinner, live band, fire shows, and an international DJ to keep you entertained throughout the night as you spend the best moments with your loved ones. The camp will also be throwing a Moulin Rouge NYE Gala with dancers, singers, acrobats and more. Tickets are priced at Dh1,200 per adult and Dh600 per child. For more information, visit nara.ae/sonara.

Peek into the past

Travel back in time as you enter the new year with Via Toledo. Located at the Address Beach Resort in JBR, bring out your twenties glamour as the Italian restaurant is hosting a retro Great Gatsby inspired celebration. Flaunt your best style and stand out in the crowd as you enjoy live entertainment with DJs, fire-breathers, dancers and more. Indulge on their Mediterranean spread and breathe in the views of Ain Dubai, the Palm Jumeirah skyline, and fireworks from all directions, as you bid farewell to 2022. For more information, visit viatoledo.ae.

Delicious Eve bites

No celebration is complete without a feast. And this New Year’s Eve head over to Azur for a family friendly buffet. The restaurant overlooks the splendour of the Raffles Garden on the third floor, and features Pan-Arabic and Asian cuisines. Located in Wafi, guests can head over to the deck by the pool to witness the grandeur display of the fireworks at Burj Khalifa. The evening starts from 8pm until midnight, with packages starting from Dh425, and Dh210 for children aged seven to 11 years. Kids under six are free. For more information, call 04 324 8888 or visit www.raffles.com.