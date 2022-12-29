New Year's Eve in UAE: Top spots to ring in 2023

CT brings you a list of events and offers across the country to celebrate the occasion

By CT Desk Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 12:28 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 12:30 PM

Privilege, SLS Dubai

Go all out this New Year's Eve with celebrations at SLS Dubai. Privilege, located on the 75th floor of the venue, is inviting guests to celebrate under the stars and enjoy spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and its show on the New Year's Eve. Visitors can also indulge in sumptuous cuisines, premium beverages, world class entertainment and dancers, and night-long beats by live DJs. From 9pm till 9am. Dh5,000 per person for the Burj Khalifa Terrace. Walk-in entrance fee, inclusive of 1 drink, is Dh350, but no access to the Burj Khalifa terrace. Reservations and prior booking required, call 04 607 0654.

Alaya

Popular Dubai eatery Alaya is set to transport guests into the nostalgic glamour, decadence and magic of funky retro Arabic music from the 70’s, with its first Disco Arabesque New Year’s Eve party. Visitors are invited to ring in the new year with festivities as well as a sensory journey with some delightful Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine and bespoke beverages. Minimum spend is Dh900 per person, pre booking is recommended. From 7pm onwards.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach

This New Year's Eve, enjoy on the loungers near the infinity pool at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai. Guests can welcome the new year with a sumptuous gala dinner under the stars and live music as fireworks light up the sky above Ain Dubai, paired with stunning views of the Dubai skyline. From 8pm till 1am at the hotel's Gastro Kitchen Gardens. Packages start from Dh1,100, inclusive of soft beverages. For more information or to reserve your poolside spot, email dine.jbr@hilton.com or call +971 55 166 8092.

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Kick off the New Year's Eve celebrations with an exquisite dinner at Liwan Restaurant, Swissotel Al Ghurair. Diners can indulge in a menu featuring an around-the-world cuisine. From 7pm to 1am, Dh179 per adult and Dh90 per child between 6-12 years. Complimentary for children below 5 years. For more information/bookings for dining, call 04 293 3270, or email dining.alghurair@swissotel.com.

CLAP

Head to Clap in DIFC, one of the largest rooftop terraces in Dubai, to ring in the New Year celebrations. The venue is inviting visitors for a sensory Japanese dining experience with picturesque views of Downtown Dubai. Dine under the stars and enjoy love band performances and DJ sets. Packages start from Dh1,200. From 9pm onwards. Book at claprestaurant.com.

Al Maryah Island

One of Abu Dhabi's premium lifestyle destination, Al Maryah Island is all decked up for the New Year's Eve celebrations. Visitors can ring in 2023 in style across its five-star hotels, luxurious shopping and dining destinations, and a 10-minute firework display at the Promenade. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy special New Year's Eve packages available at both hotels and The Galleria Al Maryah Island. For more information or bookings, almaryahisland.ae, thegalleria.ae, or www.fourseasons.com.

Jun's, Downtown Dubai

Here's another place for you to enjoy the dazzling fireworks at Burj Khalifa: Jun's. Situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, Jun's is celebrating New Year's Eve with their North American and Asian set menus inspired by famous international Chef Kelvin Cheung. Enjoy unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks as you indulge in lip-smacking cuisine at the venue. Packages start from Dh500 and go up to Dh1,800.

Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is inviting guests to join in their spectacular celebration this New Year with a Gala Dinner under the glittering sky of Ras Al Khaimah. Count down to 2023 from the prime viewing spot at the beautiful resort and enjoy the fireworks spectacle. The resort features an around the world buffet as well as after party festivities at their XclusiV Night Club from 12am till 3am. Packages are Dh999 per person, free for kids below 6 years and 50 per cent off for kids aged 6 to 12 years. For more information and reservations, email fandbreservations.marjan@hilton.com, call 07 203 0104 or WhatsApp 056 995 4579.

Teatro

Popular dining hotspot Teatro has introduced a festive menu to celebrate the New Year. Highlights from the menu include a selection of sushi and sashimi, seared Atlantic scallops, truffle mushroom risotto and miso Chilean sea bass, and in dessert, a wide selection of curated sweets from the dessert buffet. Visitors can also dance their way into 2023 with Teatro's house DJ Rachel Leah's beats. Packages start from Dh699. For reservations, email fbres.towers@rotana.com or call +971 50 3419446.

Beefbar Dubai

This New Year's Eve, head to Beefbar Dubai and party all night long with their resident DJ and saxophonist. Visitors can also indulge in a plethora of offerings on the a la carte menu featuring favourites in food dishes and beverages, as well as a stunning display of Dubai’s iconic fireworks from the beach at Burj Al Arab. The venue's New Year's Eve packages start from a minimum spend ranging from Dh1800 to Dh2000. For reservations, whatsapp +971581050099

Beach by Five

Celebrate New Year's Eve at one of Dubai's ultimate party destinations FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Visitors can dine under the stars with their smokin' beach BBQ and live cooking stations and enjoy the NYE beach vibes with an impressive lineup of entertainment including hit international DJ Klingande on music duty. Packages from Dh2500 per adult; Dh1000 per child.

Bagatelle

This New Year's Eve, head to one of Dubai's favourite French fine-dining spots Bagatelle. Bid farewell to 2022 in style and raise a toast to 2023 with exciting celebrations at the venue. Visitors will be treated to beats by in-house DJs, thrilling live entertainment, and a specially curated NYE menu featuring signature Bagatelle favourites. Packages are priced at Dh1,300 and Dh1,500. Call +971 4 354 5035 or email dubai@bagatelle.com for reservations.

Weslodge Saloon

Welcome 2023 in style at Weslodge Saloon City Walk with their decadent brunch menu packed with delicious North American dishes and excellent views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Highlights from the sharing-style brunch menu include Dibba Oysters, Zucchini Carpaccio, Wagyu NY Strip, Maple Glazed Salmon, and more. New Year's Eve, from 9pm onwards, Dh500 per person with a glass of bubbly on arrival. For reservations, call 971 50731 98 08.

Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen

The renowned culinary team from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen is presenting a four-course menu as part of New Year's Eve celebrations. Guests can enjoy some of Gordon's favourite signature dishes like Chicken Liver Foie Gras Parfait, Shaved Black Truffle Beef Wellington, Ricotta Gundi al Limonin and Chocolate and Cherry Parfait. Post dinner, raise a toast to 2023 at the Caesars Palace countdown party and enjoy a grand fireworks display at the Julius Colosseum set against the backdrop of the Ain Dubai. Dh3,000 per adult, inclusive of free-flowing premium grapes and signature beverages; Dh1,000 for children aged 4 - 11 years. For bookings, call +971 (0)4 556 6466 or email dine@caesarsdubai.ae.

Motiongate

The region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park Motiongate Dubai is hosting a special circus-themed New Year's Eve party for both kids and adults, running until December 31. Little and big ones can expect all sorts of thrilling entertainment offerings inside the DreamWorks Madagascar Zone, ranging from meet and greets with Alex the Lion, the Penguins, King Julien, and Chantal Dubois, to the all-new stage show called King Julien’s Holiday Stomp, and a lot more. The party is all set to take place from 5pm to 7pm. A stunning display of fireworks will light up the sky across Dubai Parks™ and Resorts on Saturday, December 31, at 7pm as well as 9pm.