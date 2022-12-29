New Year's Eve in Dubai: 10 last-minute places to ring in 2023

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

With 2023 right around the corner, several Dubai residents have made plans to ring in the New Year with much gusto. If you are unsure about how and where to be part of the celebrations, Khaleej Times has rounded up some of the most exciting places that still have space to spare.

Here are 10 locations from where it isn't too late to spend the final night of 2022:

1. Atlantis

A gala dinner hosting pop star Kylie Minogue, a lavish buffet featuring caviar and lobster and unlimited beverages – New Year’s Eve can't get more extravagant than that! The glamorous black-tie affair will have glittering ice sculptures and a choice of over 65 magnificently handcrafted desserts. Children attending the celebration are invited to a party of their own in the Asateer Tent, complete with bouncy castles, outdoor cinemas and games stalls. The dinner costs Dh5,900 for people above the age of 14.

Those wishing to upgrade to the rouge circle can do so by paying Dh6,900, while access to the golden circle, which offers a prime seat close to the stage, will cost Dh8,500.

2. Five Guys, Dubai Mall

If you want to ring in 2023 while watching the Dubai Fountain with the Burj Khalifa fireworks in the backdrop, head over to Five Guys in the lower ground floor of Dubai Mall. Priced at Dh1,850 per person on the fountain promenade and Dh1,500 on the Five Guys terrace, the package includes burgers, drinks and a prime spot view of one of the most happening NYE spots in the city.

3. BB Social, DIFC

Enjoy a vibrant house party at BB Social in DIFC, where each floor will be themed based on a different decade! Guests can start on the ground floor with the 90’s, meet on the middle floor for the 80’s, and step into the 70’s on the top floor. Entry to the venue costs Dh750 per person for the dinner and the after party lasting from 9pm to 3am, and Dh350 for just the afterparty from midnight.

4. Motiongate

Here is one for the little ones. A 3-day New Year’s Eve party is the perfect way to welcome 2023. Taking place across three days from Thursday, December 29 to Saturday, December 31 between 5 and 7pm, the activities include a meet and greet with Alex the lion and an all-new stage show called King Julien’s Holiday Stomp. With a musical parade, festive markets and more, there is something fun for the young and old alike.

What is more, a stunning display of fireworks will light up the sky across Dubai Parks and Resorts on Saturday, December 31, at 7pm as well as 9pm to make sure that kids can enjoy all the fun of a new year without missing out on bedtime

A one-day pass to Motiongate costs Dh330.

5. Meshico, Pointe

Fancy watching the fireworks at the Pointe for this NYE? Book a spot at any of the restaurants at the waterfront destination, like Mexican eatery Meshico which has a set menu for the night. Indoor seating starts at Dh800 per person and front terrace seating costs Dh1500 per person. Guests are encouraged to use the free shuttle buses from Nakheel Mall to the waterfront destination, running from 8 pm to 3 am, or use the Palm Monorail, operating for extended hours, from 9 am to 2 am.

6. Zam Zam Mandi, Jumeirah 1

Soak in the celebratory mood of Jumeirah Road, watch fireworks, and enjoy a sumptuous meal with a large group of friends at Zam Zam mandi restaurant near Jumeirah Mosque. Priced at Dh1,000 for a group of 10 people, the eatery offers unlimited food and appetisers starting from 7pm until after midnight.

7. February 30, Palm West Beach

Enjoy a gastronomic delight curated by Chef Reif Othman at February 30 this New Year’s Eve. Guests can reserve a table at the beachfront restaurant to enjoy festive drinks, live music and panoramic views on December 31 from 9 pm to 2 am for a minimum spend of Dh1,500 per person, which includes Dh350 for a set sharing menu for four.

8. D3 Yacht

What better way to welcome the New Year than by partying the night away with friends and family aboard a yacht at Dubai Marina? Book a D3 yacht and enjoy a front seat view of the fireworks. Priced between Dh15,000 and Dh20,000 for a vessel that carries 15 people, the package includes a free live BBQ, unlimited refreshments and water.

9. Farzi Café, Citywalk

Imagine biting into a luscious Murgh Tikka Pasanda while counting down to the dawn of 2023. Enjoy a sumptuous 4-course Indian food at Farzi Café at Citywalk, which includes a selection of salads, chaats and appetizers. Priced at Dh179 per person, the menu is available at both outlets of the restaurant in City Walk and Mall of the Emirates.

10. Doors, Al Seef

Luxury and fine dining take centre-stage at Doors freestyle grill in Al Seef, where diners can enjoy world-class steaks and mocktails at the waterfront location. Ring in NYE with a front seat view of the fireworks at Al Seef at the restaurant. Prices begin at Dh750 per person.

