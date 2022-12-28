10-minute firework display, Winter Wonderland: Abu Dhabi reveals power-packed plan for New Year's Eve

Visitors to the Yas and Al Mayrah islands have a wide array of options to choose from to ring in 2023, including gala dining, live entertainment and light shows

Yas and Al Maryah islands have a power-packed list of events planned this festive season. From gala dining and fun activities to scintillating fireworks, visitors to these islands have multiple avenues to celebrate this New Year’s Eve. Additionally, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, both popular theme parks on Yas Island, are presenting all-new live shows, complete with plenty of entertainment as well.

New attractions at Ferrari World

Aside from a host of thrilling rides, there is plenty to look forward to during the ongoing winter festival. Visitors can witness the ‘ice-skating spectacular’ at the Red Theatre, which will see skilled skaters, acrobats and aerialists perform until January 8. Then there’s also the roaming live entertainment of the Italian band and Poi performers, and unique light shows at Enzo’s house.

Meet the Park’s all-new character Befana, and catch fan-favourites Snow Globe Lady and the Gingerbread Lady, who will be making an appearance in their special festive attire. Not to be missed are Holly Jolly Crafts, the Gingerbread Factory in Espresso Rosso, and the Festive Trees and Tees – a racing mini golf course.

Spectacular live show at Warner Bros

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi will host the theme park’s largest theatrical production yet – The NutQuacker live show with special appearances from Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Tweety, Sylvester, Taz and Tom and Jerry and a cast of 50 performers, artists and acrobats. At Cartoon Junction, Scooby-Doo and the gang will welcome visitors with their eye-catching festive attire, and children will then be able to join Daffy Duck in a dance party and even meet the Stone Age family of The Flintstones.

Fine dining, fireworks, and family fun

Ringing in 2023 in style, Al Maryah Island has several activities on offer for community members to experience across its five-star hotels Rosewood Abu Dhabi and Four Seasons, including luxurious shopping and dining destinations, complete with an inspiring 10-minute firework display set to take place at the Promenade.

Also, the island will host a spectacular Winter Wonderland with exciting games, events and shows taking place until December 31, every day from 4pm to 10pm, which will continue until 1am on New Year’s Eve.

The dazzling Yas Bay Waterfront

From a winter extravaganza to spectacular fireworks, the day-to-night destination is all geared up to end the year with a bang, where visitors can relish an exciting line-up of events, musical performances, and entertainment before they ring in 2023.

Asia Asia, Lock, Stock & Barrel, Hunter & Barrel, The Trilogy, Café del Mar, The Lighthouse and others have DJs, music, delicious food and beverages on offer for guests, along with the best view of the 9pm and midnight fireworks.

Yas Marina is ready to surprise

The region’s finest superyacht marina, Yas Marina, promises an unforgettable festive season this year, with an incredible offering of mouth-watering dining options. Italian restaurant Cipriani, the brand-new Penelope’s with French Mediterranean fine dining, Ishtar, Aquarium, Stars ‘N’ Bars and Diablito will provide packages with live music and a festive feast as visitors catch the firework display lighting up the sky on Yas Island.

