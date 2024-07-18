'Combat sports serve as a school of life': How a mathematician turned into a professional fighter

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 4:08 PM

Born into a family of 12 siblings, Souhil Tahiri was the youngest in his household. Both of his parents, teachers by profession, imparted a deep respect for knowledge and discipline, setting the foundation for Tahiri's early years in Algeria.

“My parents met in school,” Tahiri recalls, “and their careers revolved around teaching.” This academic atmosphere permeated their household, shaping Tahiri's worldview and instilling in him a profound respect for learning and academia. “We were not very athletic,” he admits, “but we definitely were scholarly.”

The love for learning led him to pursue a full-time career as a mathematician and lecturer at a university, teaching Applied Mathematics while simultaneously pursuing a promising career in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

“I earned my PhD six years ago, in 2018. Since then, I have worked in several companies and also in laboratories. I also moved on to teaching mathematics at Aix-Marseille University [in France],” says Tahiri, detailing his expertise in biomedical imaging and tomographic reconstruction.

However, balancing the demands of dual career in teaching and research with the rigorous training regimen of an MMA fighter comes with its unique challenges. "I organise my mornings for courses and teaching and dedicate my evenings to training," Tahiri explains, emphasising the importance of a structured schedule and unwavering discipline.

From mathematician to martial arts

Though he says this with great ease now, in reality, Tahiri has been working towards achieving this sense of balance with over a decade of hardwork and discipline. “It’s something I've been working towards since 2010. Just to give you an idea of how challenging it was, back then I didn't have support from my friends, family, or anyone who believed in me.”

"Even my teachers doubted me. One day, I received an email from a teacher questioning whether balancing work, sports, and studies was a good idea. They weren't sure if I could succeed."

"I responded by saying, 'Watch me. See me do my thing, and it's going to work,'" says Tahiri, who recently achieved a unanimous decision win at PFL Mena 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Arab lightweight competed against Ahmed Amir of Bahrain and advanced his career record to 7-4-1 with this victory.

And now, it feels like ‘living four lives in one’ for the mathematician-turned-athlete. "I'm incredibly happy that now I'm a professional MMA fighter, a PhD holder, a father, and a coach," says Tahiri. "It's possible. Be kind to yourself, stay disciplined, set small goals, and believe in yourself. And most importantly, surround yourself with supportive people who understand you and have faith in you."

Discipline and goal-setting

Discipline and setting small-yet-precise goals have been instrumental in striking the balance between his dual careers, says Tahiri. When asked what discipline means for the professional athlete, he mentions, "For me, it's about doing things even when you lack the motivation”.

“That's the essence of discipline—it's about taking action even when you don't want to. You go to train even when you don't feel like it, you push through despite minor injuries or other obstacles."

Discipline means consistently working towards your goals, regardless of how you feel or the challenges you face, he adds. "We all have goals to achieve, and on that journey, we face numerous obstacles and problems. Despite these difficulties, disciplined individuals understand that overcoming obstacles is part of the process."

This mindset highlights why martial arts serve as a valuable tool for learning the art of determination. “You must set goals for yourself," he adds, "because if you don't have goals, most of you will stop showing up to the gym in three months."

"Setting goals gives you direction and a sense of purpose. Achieving your goals brings happiness and a sense of self-improvement,” says Tahiri.

School of life

Through learning combat sports, you learn how to lose, how to handle fatigue, how to be disciplined. These lessons, he believes, transcend the confines of the cage, equipping him with invaluable life skills that complemented his academic pursuits.

"Combat sports serve as a school of life. What they teach you is that if you can handle loss, if you can handle an injury; if you can handle all these things, you can handle anything in life. If you can handle emotions in combat sports, you can translate that to real life as well.”

By maintaining control of your emotions, you can handle situations better, gain clearer perspective, and adapt more effectively, says Tahiri. “When you keep your emotions in check, you are able to think clearly and act more strategically. This principle is crucial in combat sports as well as in life, where you experience a multitude of emotions that you need to handle effectively."

Rising above fear

Despite his academic inclinations, Tahiri's early years in Algeria then later, in France, were devoid of athletic pursuits. "We were miles away from the world of combat sports or anything like that," he recounts. For Tahiri, physical fights were not just discouraged but actively ‘forbidden’. "My mother always told me, 'If someone hits you, don't hit back,'" he recalls, adding that the aversion to violence was deeply ingrained in his upbringing.

However, Tahiri's journey into combat sports was catalysed by a deep-rooted urge to confront his deepest fears. "What attracted me to MMA was fear," Tahiri reveals candidly. "I've always been afraid of fighting and of people who fight." It was this fear that propelled him towards a path diametrically opposed to his upbringing, a path where the very act of facing his fears became a liberating experience.

The early days at the boxing gym were fraught with challenges, both physical and psychological. "During the warm-ups, I was so close to vomiting that I had to leave," Tahiri admits, recalling the initial shock to his system. Yet, it was precisely this discomfort that spurred Tahiri to make a life-altering decision to embrace combat sports.

"I started with the idea that I needed to become a better version of myself," he says. "Not just to quit smoking or get in shape, but to become a better person."

“The person you are talking to today is largely shaped by combat sports. MMA has significantly shaped my mind and my way of seeing life. I’d say it’s through my religious education and combat sports, that I have learned the most fundamental life lessons,” says Tahiri.

Arab dreams

Tahiri's journey from Algeria to France, from scholarly pursuits to the realm of combat sports, reflects a man driven not just by personal ambition but by a desire to transcend cultural boundaries and redefine stereotypes. “More than just winning the fight, I want to perform,” says Tahiri.

"I want to show the world that we are capable of achieving great things. Let's dream big. Let's dream of Arab fighters becoming champions in the UFC," he adds. "I aspire to contribute positively to the sport's legacy and the reputation of Arab fighters, and ultimately, to leave a mark and be remembered as part of history."

somya@khaleejtimes.comThe love for learning led him to pursue a full-time career as a mathematician and lecturer at a university, teaching Applied Mathematics while simultaneously pursuing a promising career in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

“I earned my PhD six years ago, in 2018. Since then, I have worked in several companies and also in laboratories. I also moved on to teaching mathematics at Aix-Marseille University [in France],” says Tahiri, detailing his expertise in biomedical imaging and tomographic reconstruction.

However, balancing the demands of a dual career in teaching and research with the rigorous training regimen of an MMA fighter comes with its unique challenges. “I organise my mornings for courses and teaching and dedicate my evenings to training,” Tahiri explains, emphasising the importance of a structured schedule and unwavering discipline.

From mathematician to martial arts

Though he says this with great ease now, in reality, Tahiri has been working towards achieving this sense of balance for over a decade. “It’s something I've been working towards since 2010. Just to give you an idea of how challenging it was, back then I didn't have support from my friends, family, or anyone who believed in me.”

“Even my teachers doubted me. One day, I received an email from a teacher questioning whether balancing work, sports, and studies was a good idea. They weren't sure if I could succeed.”

“I responded by saying, ‘Watch me. See me do my thing, and it's going to work,’” says Tahiri, who recently achieved a unanimous decision win at PFL Mena 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Arab lightweight competed against Ahmed Amir of Bahrain and advanced his career record to 7-4-1 with this victory.

And now, it feels like ‘living four lives in one’ for the mathematician-turned-athlete. “I'm incredibly happy that now I'm a professional MMA fighter, a PhD holder, a father, and a coach,” says Tahiri. “It's possible. Be kind to yourself, stay disciplined, set small goals, and believe in yourself. And most importantly, surround yourself with supportive people who understand you and have faith in you.”

Discipline and goal-setting