Keeping it in the family: The UAE-based partners help connect start-ups with investors

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 4:54 PM

Dubai-based Valentino Bilantuono and his partner, Grace Rueegger, both come from hardworking families that immigrated from Italy to Switzerland in the early 1960s.

The constant exposure to people’s stories and struggles taught the duo the value of perseverance and resilience, which had a strong and lasting impact on their entrepreneurial aspirations.

A dash of nostalgia

Both Valentino and Grace went to the same school where they were classmates and gradually became close friends. Over time, they discovered that their grandparents were from the same region in northern Italy.

In August 2014, the duo decided to be partners in life, sharing their visions for the future and supporting each other’s growth. It was through this deep relationship that they ultimately decided to pursue their business ideas together.

Fast forward to 2023, they launched innovation company Oakstreet27 Partners in Dubai Silicon Oasis and based it on three pillars: visionary initiatives, breakthrough solutions and business consultancy.

“We develop modern yet simple solutions that are all about empowering people and businesses in the UAE and beyond. We have just launched Matchudo, a new and innovative global business matchmaking platform for startup founders and investors,” said Grace, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Oakstreet27 Partners.

The name of the company derives from the German “Eichenweg 27” (“Eiche” means oak in English), and it is the name of a street in a small town near Zurich in Switzerland, where the company was born.

“As partners in life and now in business, Grace and I have always encouraged each other to stay committed to our goals and to continuously innovate and adapt. This mindset has been crucial in driving our business in Dubai. In the UAE, there are endless opportunities where, unlike in any other place, anyone’s dreams can become reality,” said Valentino, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Oakstreet27 Partners.

Grace added: “We didn't have any specific mentors in our entrepreneurial journey, rather close friends, some of [whom are] entrepreneurs themselves, encouraged us to pursue our ideas and visions. We were mentors to each other.”

Valentino has a background in finance, while Grace's background is more in the legal field. The result was an understanding of various aspects of business.

Grace is skilled in languages; she’s fluent in English, German, Italian and French. Meanwhile, Valentino, who’s got an educational background in Information Technology, worked in private equity, institutional business development, asset management and brokerage positions in Switzerland for 15 years before moving to Dubai. “We developed our business skills over the past decades through a combination of reading lots of books, constant education, and the experience we have gathered in our previous jobs before establishing our own business,” said Valentino.