New Year countdown: 9 countries that will see 2023 before the UAE

As the countdown to the world record-breaking NYE fireworks to usher in 2023 in the UAE begins, several eastern countries have already stepped into the New Year. Millions of people around the world will be ringing in the New Year without any Covid-19 restrictions this year; for some nations it will be their first open celebration since the pandemic began.
The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was the first country to greet the New Year, with the clock ticking into 2023 at 2pm UAE time today — one hour ahead of neighbouring countries, such as Zealand, already welcomed the New Year at 3pm today.
Here’s a list of some other nations that have rung or will ring in 2023 ahead of the UAE:
1. Fiji (1400 UAE time)
2. Australia (1700 UAE time in some parts)
3. Japan, South Korea (1900 UAE time)
4. Philippines, China (2000 UAE time)
5. Indonesia, Thailand (2100 UAE time)
6. India, Sri Lanka (2230 UAE time)
7. Pakistan (2300 UAE time)
