New Year's Eve in UAE LIVE: Dubai road closures begin; motorists advised to use alternative routes

Don't skip a beat as Khaleej Times joins you in the last hours of 2022 — all the way to the first moments of 2023

By Team KT Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 3:58 PM Last updated: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 4:09 PM

The UAE is ready to party. Three world record bids, fireworks in dozens of locations, drone shows, star-studded concerts — tonight's New Year’s Eve celebrations are set to be a spectacular affair across the Emirates.

Revellers will ring in 2023 with festivities free of Covid-related restrictions for the first time since the pandemic hit. Parties will mark the end of a momentous year for the country, with the UAE Vice-President vowing to make 2023 “even more beautiful”.

With journalists spread out across the country, Khaleej Times will bring you the best of all the celebrations as the UAE lights up the last night of the year with hope. Stay tuned!

Follow real-time updates in the last hours of 2022 here:

4.05pm: Road closures begin in Dubai

Al Asayel St. towards Burj Khalifa is now closed. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised residents to use alternative roads — Al Khail Road and Al Wasl Street.

Read more about the road closures here.

4pm: Revellers start pouring into Dubai's biggest NYE hotspot

Crowds are beginning to build up inside and outside the Dubai Mall as people start arriving with 8 hours to go before Burj Khalifa dazzles in spectacular fireworks.

All security systems are in place and it is an extremely organised exercise. Large bags are being checked in an extremely swift manner.

Here's a look at the queue: