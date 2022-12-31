'Brighter future ahead': UAE President shares inspiring message for New Year

Sheikh Mohamed takes to social media to reflect upon 2022 and share his hope for the next year

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 6:12 PM Last updated: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 6:15 PM

The UAE President shared a message for the New Year on Saturday, December 31.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, took to Twitter to reflect upon 2022 and share his hope for the next year.

"We reflect with gratitude on how far we have come as a nation and renew our commitment to creating an even brighter future together," he said in his message.

He shared his prayer for 2023, hoping that it will bring "peace and happiness" to both the people of the UAE and to the rest of the world as well.

ALSO READ: