'Brighter future ahead': UAE President shares inspiring message for New Year

The largest fine issued to date was Dh50,000, and was imposed for dumping materials onto the marine environment
The UAE President shared a message for the New Year on Saturday, December 31.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, took to Twitter to reflect upon 2022 and share his hope for the next year.
"We reflect with gratitude on how far we have come as a nation and renew our commitment to creating an even brighter future together," he said in his message.
He shared his prayer for 2023, hoping that it will bring "peace and happiness" to both the people of the UAE and to the rest of the world as well.
ALSO READ:
The largest fine issued to date was Dh50,000, and was imposed for dumping materials onto the marine environment
The authority's dashboard is filled with useful information regarding each individual’s consumption – information that goes beyond just bill payment
Professional divers took advantage of the emirate’s beautiful clear skies to navigate tricky obstacles and score points
Burj Khalifa alone will have a dedicated team consisting of 84 employees, with 32 supervisors, stationed at the site
Organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC), the 9th edition of the annual UAE Camel Trek began at Arada in Abu Dhabi
Local company came up with limited edition and laser-etched plane-tags with the flight's make, model, tail number and spec outline to keep alive aviation history
Wearable devices are a breeding ground for pathogens, warn experts, with research indicating that hand hygiene practices are negated if these remain unsanitised
The machine-readable passport can only be extended for a period of 15-20 days in case of emergency