Dubai: Burj Khalifa announces details of grand New Year's Eve firework show

The iconic tower is set to establish a new world record during the celebrations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 10:19 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 10:23 AM

On December 31, one of the world's most recognisable landmarks — Burj Khalifa — will be illuminated by a spectacular laser and firework show for New Year's Eve celebrations – turning the iconic tower into a shining beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for 2023.

Emaar on Thursday announced the details of the laser, light and firework show that will be held in Downtown Dubai.

According to a senior representative of the company, the Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations will feature a laser show that will astonish guests in Downtown Dubai as well as an estimated 1 billion viewers around the world.

Burj Khalifa and the Dubai night sky will be illuminated by numerous dazzling beams, establishing a new world record for the largest laser display. The 828-metre Burj Khalifa by Emaar will also be the captivating centrepiece of a state-of-the-art laser performance that will see light beams travel the longest distance ever recorded.

In addition to the cutting-edge light show at Burj Khalifa by Emaar, there will be a spectacular firework display above Dubai to welcome the new year. Since 2010, the renowned pyrotechnic display has been an integral part of the UAE's world-famous New Year's Eve celebrations, and 2022 will be no exception.

A mesmerising, synchronised performance by The Dubai Fountain at the base of Burj Khalifa by Emaar is certain to be a crowd-pleaser on what will be a magnificent evening in every aspect.

Emaar will release additional details about their spectacular Emaar New Year's Eve celebration closer to the event.

