Ras Al Khaimah Ruler hails emirate's achievements in 2022

Sheikh Saud underscores importance of continued efforts to bring more successes in new year

By WAM Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 10:25 PM Last updated: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 10:28 PM

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, praised the achievements that Ras Al Khaimah accomplished during 2022 across various sectors, underscoring the importance of continued efforts to bring about more successes in the new year.

In a statement carried by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office official Twitter account, Sheikh Saud said, "2022 has been a year of notable achievements across a variety of vital sectors, driven by our ambitious strategic plan; a team spirit that motivates our organisations to deliver enhanced performance and greater synergy; and the hard work and dedication of all people who reside in Ras Al Khaimah."

"In the New Year, we look forward to realising more of our ambitions, with a renewed and determined commitment to serving our society and shaping a bright future for generations to come," he added.

