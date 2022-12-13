Abu Dhabi: Ring in 2023 with two epic firework displays on Yas Island

From magnificent fireworks to fabulous feasts, the leading leisure and entertainment destination has launched a thrilling spectacle to kick off the New Year

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 6:33 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 6:59 PM

From festive cheer to a magical atmosphere, Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is pulling out all the stops to ring in the New Year in style.

The popular destination will be lit up with colourful lights and fireworks as two special fireworks displays are launched on New Year’s Eve at 9pm and midnight, celebrating the start of 2023. Families can gather at the spot with their children at 9pm, ahead of the second traditional midnight fireworks spectacle.

As with every year, as the skies over Yas Island burst with colour in celebration of the New Year, guests will be able to sit back and enjoy the grand spectacle with an extensive selection of dining options at Yas Marina restaurants, as 2022 draws to a close.

