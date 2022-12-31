Watch: It's already 2023 in New Zealand; fireworks, dazzling lights mark end of 2022

The country is one of the first in the world to enter the new year

By Web Desk Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 4:08 PM Last updated: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 4:10 PM

It is 2023 in New Zealand! A video shows crowds of excited people watching on as a countdown is displayed on the Auckland Sky Tower.

Lights can be seen dancing across the Auckland Harbour Bridge as well. As midnight struck, the dark sky lit up with splendid fireworks and the excited cheering of visitors, as they ushered in the New Year.

#WATCH | People in New Zealand cheerfully welcome New Year 2023 amid fireworks & light show. Visuals from Auckland.#NewYear2023



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/mgy1By4mmA — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

New Zealand is one of the first countries in the world to celebrate the New Year.

The UAE is all set in its preparations to ring in 2023. Crowds of people are getting ready to celebrate at midnight, with multiple emirates hosting a wide variety of events.

You can follow Khaleej Times' live coverage of the New Year's Eve celebrations in UAE here.

