New Year's Eve in UAE: Police announce ban on trucks, some buses on all roads in Abu Dhabi

Official says that smart systems will be used to provide more traffic control during this period

By Web Desk Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 9:59 AM

Abu Dhabi Police has announced a ban on trucks, heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers on all roads and streets in Abu Dhabi for New Year. This includes Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musfah Bridge and Section Bridge.

General Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate for the Central Operations Sector, explained that the ban will be implemented from 7am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 until 7am on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

He pointed out that smart systems will be used in order to provide more traffic control during this period.

More to follow