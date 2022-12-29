New Year's Eve in UAE: Police announce ban on trucks, some buses on all roads in Abu Dhabi

This may be the largest prize money offered in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia
Abu Dhabi Police has announced a ban on trucks, heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers on all roads and streets in Abu Dhabi for New Year. This includes Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musfah Bridge and Section Bridge.
General Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate for the Central Operations Sector, explained that the ban will be implemented from 7am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 until 7am on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
He pointed out that smart systems will be used in order to provide more traffic control during this period.
