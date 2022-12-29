New Year's Eve in Dubai: 10,000 cameras to monitor roads during celebrations

Police official says that a smart plan has been mapped out to ease traffic, make sure tourist areas, commercial centres are safe

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 1:35 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 1:38 PM

A smart plan has been mapped out in the emirate of Dubai for securing the celebrations of the 2023 New Year’s Eve.

Dubai Police in conjunction with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has culled out this special plan.

Smart monitoring of roads using 10 thousand cameras will be done by the Enterprise Command and Control Centre of the RTA.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police and Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events, said, “The committee is fully prepared to secure the New Year's celebrations. It held several coordinative meetings with representatives of all concerned bodies during which a joint and unified security plan was developed covering various fields to secure tourist areas and commercial centres and ease traffic during the Eve of the New Year 2023.”

Al Mazrouei confirmed that the committee would deploy all human and technical resources to ensure the smooth movement of all visitors at the celebration locations.

He highlighted the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure pleasant and secure celebrations, which are expected to witness a massive footfall of spectators of different nationalities.

ALSO READ: