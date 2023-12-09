UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Nearly 100 Dubai drivers fined up to Dh50,000 for violations during National Day holiday

The emirate's police impounded a total of 94 cars for violations like reckless driving, performing road stunts, unauthorised parades, among others

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Supplied photos
Supplied photos

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 11:49 AM

Last updated: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 12:09 PM

Dozens of drivers in Dubai have been fined and their vehicles confiscated for violating traffic safety regulations during National Day celebrations, the police said on Saturday.

As many as 4,420 dangerous violations were recorded — from reckless driving and performing road stunts to unauthorised parades and disobeying police instructions. A total of 94 cars and motorcycles were seized.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The offenders will face stringent penalties under Decree 30 concerning vehicle impound, with fines reaching up to Dh50,000 for vehicle release," said Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police.

Most violations were recorded in Al Ruwayyah, Jumeirah, and other residential areas.

Some drivers caused disturbances at desert camps — blasting music from their car stereos and doing reckless stunts. Others obstructed traffic, while some were caught with illegally modified vehicles and unlicensed engine changes, Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei said.

Other offences included:

  • Overloading vehicles
  • Sticking heads out of windows and sunroofs
  • Using party spray
  • Obscuring licence plates.
  • Changing vehicle colour
  • Tinting or colouring front windows

Al Mazrouei appealed to parents to monitor their youths' driving behaviours. Parental supervision, he said, is key to encouraging positive behaviours and reducing serious traffic accidents, fatalities, and severe injuries on the roads.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE