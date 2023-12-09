Nearly 100 Dubai drivers fined up to Dh50,000 for violations during National Day holiday

RTA distributed 450 child car seats to babies across 29 Dubai hospitals
Dozens of drivers in Dubai have been fined and their vehicles confiscated for violating traffic safety regulations during National Day celebrations, the police said on Saturday.
As many as 4,420 dangerous violations were recorded — from reckless driving and performing road stunts to unauthorised parades and disobeying police instructions. A total of 94 cars and motorcycles were seized.
"The offenders will face stringent penalties under Decree 30 concerning vehicle impound, with fines reaching up to Dh50,000 for vehicle release," said Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police.
Most violations were recorded in Al Ruwayyah, Jumeirah, and other residential areas.
Some drivers caused disturbances at desert camps — blasting music from their car stereos and doing reckless stunts. Others obstructed traffic, while some were caught with illegally modified vehicles and unlicensed engine changes, Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei said.
Other offences included:
Al Mazrouei appealed to parents to monitor their youths' driving behaviours. Parental supervision, he said, is key to encouraging positive behaviours and reducing serious traffic accidents, fatalities, and severe injuries on the roads.
