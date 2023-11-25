UAE National Day: 14 things you shouldn't do on long weekend during celebrations

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 12:51 PM

Ahead of the National Day long weekend, the UAE has announced guidelines for residents during the three-day celebratory period.

Taking to X, the Ministry of Interior laid out the ground rules for those marking the special occasion on December 2, 3 and 4.

From maintaining order on the roads to avoiding any disruptions in communal spaces, here's a guide to the 'dont's' to be followed this upcoming holiday.

Guidelines on the road

Residents must adhere to traffic rules and follow police instructions.

Motorists should not tamper with the front or rear plate number, change the vehicle's colour or darken/tint the windshield.

Drivers are asked to avoid sticking any stickers, signs, or logos on the vehicle that may not be related to Union Day celebrations.

While heading out for celebrations, motorists must ensure that the vehicle occupancy limit does not exceed the permitted range and there must not be any exit activity through sunroof or windows.

Vehicles must not have modifications in the exhaust system or any other additions that may compromise engines visibility and structure.

Motorists must avoid disrupting traffic or closing off the road to others.

It is strictly prohibited to perform any stunts on internal as well as external roads.

Motorists are not allowed to cover the cars front, sides or back portions with stickers or sun shades.

The use of any party spray by drivers, pedestrians or passengers is strictly prohibited.

Other rules to follow

Residents are not allowed to take part in marches and random gatherings.

Raising of flags of any country other than the UAE is prohibited.

No scarves except for Union Day are allowed.

Volumes and chants of songs are to be kept to a minimum, with only National Day related tunes allowed.

Decoration shop owners are prohibited from installing any poster or flag not related to Union Day or UAE.

ALSO READ: