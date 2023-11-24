UAE National Day holiday: Dubai students to get 3-day weekend

He has been dubbed the ‘world’s nicest judge’ for showing compassion and sympathy to all those who visit his court
There will be no classes in Dubai's private schools, nurseries, and universities on December 4 as part of the UAE National Day holiday, the emirate's education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Friday.
December 1, Friday, will also be a distance learning day for Dubai students.
In a fun post shared on X, KHDA shared an anecdote to make the announcement:
"To Jad in Grade 10 who messaged to ask us to 'please cancel my maths test next Monday please I'll do anything just cancel it' — the answer is yes, of course! Distance learning on Friday Dec 1 & day off on Monday Dec 4 for private nurseries, schools & universities in Dubai."
The same long weekend has been declared for employees in the public and private sectors.
