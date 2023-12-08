Watch: UAE driver causes horrific crash after breaking multiple traffic rules in 3 seconds

Here is a list of festive markets where visitors can begin their celebrations, savour delightful treats, and enjoy activities with friends and families
Breaking multiple traffic rules in less than three seconds, a reckless driver in Abu Dhabi caused a horrific crash at a busy intersection in the emirate.
In a shocking video that the Abu Dhabi Police shared on Friday, a black SUV is seen making a wrong turn and then jumping a red light. The result? It slammed into another vehicle that sent it spinning out of control.
The clip clearly showed what went wrong: First, the SUV was on a lane marked "go straight", yet it turned left. Second, it made the turn while the signal was red, which meant vehicles on the other side of the road were crossing the intersection.
Although multiple violations could be seen in the clip, the Abu Dhabi Police said distracted driving was the primary reason behind the crash.
Here's the video:
"The driver wasn't focused on the road and seemed to have been preoccupied with other things," the authority said.
"Distracted driving — which often involves using one's phone, browsing social media, making a call, or taking photos — leads to serious consequences and accidents." It is a traffic offence punishable by a Dh800 fine and four black points.
The motorist in the video also jumped the red light, which is another violation that comes with a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and 30-day vehicle confiscation. To get the SUV released, the driver will have to pay a Dh50,000 penalty, according to Abu Dhabi's traffic rules.
If the owner fails to pay the fine within three months, the vehicle will be auctioned off.
The Abu Dhabi Police urged all drivers to always keep their eyes on the road and pay attention to pedestrians and road signs.
