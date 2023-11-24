Dubai: Quad bikes seized after police catch children riding them on streets; Dh50,000 fine warning issued

Supplied photo

The Dubai Police have seized a number of quad bikes after several residents reported a disturbance in their neighbourhoods due to raucous motorcycle riders.

Upon investigation, the authorities found that a group of children was behind the chaos on the streets, a top police officer said in a statement on Friday.

"They were riding the recreational motorcycles, causing disturbances and generating noise in residential areas," said Maj-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police.

Patrols followed them until their reached their homes and then confiscated their quad bikes, he added.

Quad bikes should not be used on paved roads, Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei stressed, explaining a serious violation stated in the law.

Under Decree No. 30 of 2023 on vehicle confiscation in Dubai, a motorcyclist will be required to pay a penalty of Dh50,000 to have their off-road bike released if it was used on paved roads.

“Recreational bikes are specifically designed for off-road driving in sandy areas and similar environments,” the officer said. “Their use on public roads is a concerning trend that puts riders and other road users at risk."

Parents warned

Besides pointing out the illegal use of these bikes, the Dubai Police also warned parents against allowing their children to take these recreational motorcycles out on the roads.

Such reckless behaviour could lead to accidents — and if such untoward incidents happen, parents will have to take responsibility for failing to supervise their children.

Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei urged parents to prioritise their children's safety. Refrain from purchasing such motorbikes for kids, he said.

He added that most recreational motorcycle riders, irrespective of age, fail to adhere to proper driving behaviour. This is why it is important for community members to report such violations through the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police App or by calling the 'We Are All Police' hotline at 901. Tighter monitoring of these reckless practices could help boost road safety in the emirate.

