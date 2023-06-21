Dubai: Why Sheikh Hamdan met, praised these 2 schoolboys featured in viral video

The adorable boys, aged 5 and 6, had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak with the emirate's Crown Prince

Screengrab: Dubai Post

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

The Crown Prince of Dubai recently met two adorable schoolboys — who were featured in a video that went viral and won hearts online.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum spoke with the two young boys, who were later identified as six-year-old Mansour Al Joker and five-year-old Abdullah Miran.

In a video shared by Dubai Post, Sheikh Hamdan is seen sharing a light-hearted moment with the duo who appear really excited to be sitting right next to the emirate's Crown Prince.

But who are these boys and why has Sheikh Hamdan called them in?

The schoolboys were honoured for a remarkable gesture showing how much they love and respect the country.

In a previous video captured by their school's supervisor — and also shared by Dubai Post – Mansour and Abdullah were seen standing in the heat as the UAE's national anthem played.

They appeared to have been walking to school with their bags in tow when the anthem Ishy Bilady started playing. Instead of running for the gate, they stood still under the sun as a sign of respect.

Curious about their commitment, Sheikh Hamdan asked, "Where did you hear it?" The children simply replied, "At school."

Expressing his gratitude, the Dubai Crown Prince told the young heroes: "Now, all Emiratis are grateful to you for standing during the national anthem."

As love and admiration poured in from all corners, Mansour and Abdullah have emerged as shining examples of the Emirati spirit.

