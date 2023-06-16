Look: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan shares adorable father-son moment with baby Mohammed

The doting father is seen carrying his third child with a smile on his face

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 4:43 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share another adorable picture with his third child, Mohammed.

The Crown Prince took to Instagram stories to share the newest photo - in which the doting father is seen holding his infant.

However, this isn't the only picture of baby Moahmmed that has been shared today. Another Dubai Royal took to the social media messaging platform to share a photograph of the baby lying face down.

Take a look at both pictures below:

In the above picture, Sheikh Hamdan is holding his third child and planting a kiss on the baby's head.

Mohammed's face is covered with a blue heart for privacy. The tiny royal is dressed in a sharp all-white onesie, while his father sports an olive green sweatshirt.

Another picture shared by a UAE royal shows baby Mohammed enjoying his tummy time.

Just like all other infants, Mohammed also lays on his stomach during infancy to improve his neck and shoulder strength and promote motor, visual, and sensory development.

He is seen laying on a wonderful bedsheet embroidered with cartoon animals in an animated forest. A shining sun and fluffy cloud can also be seen on the unique bedsheet.

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, born on February 25 this year to father Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, follows his older siblings, twins Sheikha and Rashid, who were born on May 20, 2021.

The Crown Prince shared the first-ever image of his beloved son back in March, captioning the touching images of Sheikh Mohammed and his grandchild with a simple, "May Allah protect them".

