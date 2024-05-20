UAE: Doctor saves life of traffic accident victims, honoured by police

Artworks were displayed at City Walk and The Beach, JBR
Dr. Noor Sabah was recognised by Ajman police on Monday (May 20) for her heroic deed in saving the lives of major traffic accident victims in the emirate.
The doctor was driving her car in the Masfour area in Ajman when she saw that there was an accident.
Upon seeing the accident, she immediately parked her car and headed towards the victims, providing them with first aid until the ambulance came.
Dr. Sabah thanked Ajman Police, saying that what she did was a national and moral duty.
