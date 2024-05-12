E-Paper

Dubai: Child of determination finds lost watch, honoured by police

The authorities contacted the tourist, sending his valuable to him in his home country

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 1:25 PM

Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 1:28 PM

Muhammad Ayan Youni, a child of determination, was recognised by Dubai Tourist Police for his honesty, after handing over a watch he found in a public place.

Muhammad was walking with his father in a tourist area when he stumbled upon the watch, belonging to a tourist who had previously reported it lost before going back to his home country.


On directives from Brigadier Harib Al Shamsi, the Acting Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, a brief ceremony was held in honour of Muhammad's integrity.


The authorities then reached out to the tourist and arranged the return of his lost item, sending the watch to his homeland.

The tourist expressed his "immense satisfaction with Dubai's high security and integrity".

In a similar incident in 2022, a five-year-old Filipino, expat Nigel Ners was also recognised by Dubai police, after handing over the Dh4,000 cash he found.

A Staff Reporter

