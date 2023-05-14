UAE: Sheikh Mohammed's daughter Sheikha Latifa announces birth of baby girl, reveals baby name

Her brother, Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, also announced the birth of his third child in February this year

Photo: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 6:03 PM

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the birth of her baby daughter on Sunday.

Taking to social media to announce the arrival of her child, the royal captioned the picture with a simple "We were blessed today with a baby girl, Hind bint Faisal", adding a heart emoji. The Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, she is yet to share a photo of her newborn.

Social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, with one user saying, "Welcome to the world, little princess." "Congratulations, and may God protect you", commented another.

Sheikha Latifa married Sheikh Faisal bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi in 2016. The couple's first child, a son, was born in July 2018. Their second child, a daughter, was born in October 2020.

Her brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also announced the birth of his third child in February this year. Taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan posted a story with a drawing of a baby's feet on top of two hands. "Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum," read the name on top, with a scribble of a heart.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from several members of the royal family including Sheikh Hamdan’s siblings Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Sheikha Manal; and Sheikha Sheikha, his constant companion Uncle Saeed, and Sheikha Latifa herself.

ALSO READ: