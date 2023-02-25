Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces birth of third child

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 6:38 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 7:05 PM

The Crown Prince of Dubai on Saturday surprised his millions of social media followers with the announcement of the birth of his third child.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted an Instagram story with a drawing of a baby's feet on top of two hands.

"Mohammed Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum," read the name on top, with a scribble of a heart.

“It’s a boy,” he captioned his story post.

On May 21, 2021, Sheikh Hamdan welcomed twins, a son named Rashid and a daughter named Shaikha.

