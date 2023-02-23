Dubai hits 2 million public transport riders in a single day

Flying taxis are set to be available for the emirate's commuters by 2026

File photo

By Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 4:09 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 4:12 PM

Around two million passengers use public transport in Dubai in a single day, marking a new record, the emirate's Crown Prince revealed on Thursday.

In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, thanked the city's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) “for delivering the world’s best mass transit services".

“The aerial taxi service set to be launched by 2026 will be a new chapter in this remarkable success story,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the design of the new air taxi stations in the emirate has been approved. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, then mentioned that air taxis will start operating in the city in three years.

A top official from the RTA had also revealed that air taxi fares wouldn't cost an arm and a leg. Prices will "not be very far from the price of a normal Uber", he added.

