Sheikh Hamdan attends display of skills by Dubai Police's first all-woman SWAT team

The five-day event features special task forces from all over the world

Photos: DMO

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 8:52 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday attended the 4th edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, being held at the Dubai Police training centre in Al Rowaiyah, from February 20 – 24 .

He was briefed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, about the special task forces taking part in the event from across the world.

About 55 teams from all over the world. The participating teams will be competing in five tests – tactical, assault, officer rescues, tower events and obstacle courses.

Al Marri said these challenges, which will assess the tactical acumen, mental focus and physical endurance of the teams, have been designed to promote the exchange of expertise and the development of SWAT capabilities.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan also witnessed a display of skills by Dubai Police’s first all-woman SWAT team, known as the Dubai Police C team.

Members of the female SWAT team have received extensive specialised training in every aspect of SWAT missions, including tactical shooting, raids, snipers and endurance, which enabled them to gain the high level of skills needed to compete in local and international competitions, he said.

Al Marri further said Dubai Police is proud of its female personnel, who are ambitious and eager to master the skills needed to excel in specialised fields.

At the end of the visit, Sheikh Hamdan received a memento from the all-woman SWAT team, as a token of their appreciation for his support.

ALSO READ: