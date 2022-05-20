Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan celebrates twins' first birthday, shares adorable throwback photo

Initiative aims to help meet the needs of people in various developmental areas
UAE1 day ago
Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, shared an adorable throwback picture to celebrate his twins' first birthday and fatherhood.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a photo that was taken on the day they were born. Sharing on Instagram, he captioned: "Feels like just yesterday this picture was taken. It's been one year today. Happy birthday Rashid & Shaikha and to all the children of the world."
On May 20, 2021, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed welcomed the twins, and the Crown Prince announced their arrival by sharing an image of blue and pink feet, suggesting the birth of a baby boy and a girl.
The next day, the proud father shared another picture of his newborn where he is seen holding his twins while seated on a sofa, dressed in a white kandura.
Sheikh Hamdan got married to Sheikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum in May 2019 in a ceremony in Dubai attended by all the Rulers and leaders.
